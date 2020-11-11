Clarke, Patty



November 28, 1936 - November 7, 2020



Patty Everage Clarke, 83, of Brookdale Senior Living, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital.



She had been retired from Lincoln Financial (Jefferson Pilot) where she had worked for 40 years. She was a devout Christian and a long-time member of Eller Memorial Baptist Church.



Mrs. Clarke is survived by her sister Rose Vaughn and sister-in-law Shirley Everage. Also surviving are nieces Lynn Auman, Phyliss Davis, Kim Leak and nephew Mark Vaughn.



She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Beulah Everage, husband John Clarke and son Steven Clarke. She was also preceded in death by her sister Kathleen Gregory and brothers Tom, Paul and Bill Everage.



A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park. Pastor Bruce Vaughn will oversee the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Eller Memorial Baptist Church, 1200 Fourth St., Greensboro, NC 27405.



Triad Cremation and Funeral Service



2110 Veasley St., Greensboro, NC 27407



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 11, 2020.