Rev. J.C. Alley



Trinity — Rev. J.C. Alley, 90, died Monday, November 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. Hwy 62. Cumby Family Funeral Service is assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 11, 2020.