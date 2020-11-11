Forde, Joan T.



Joan T. Forde passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.



Joan was born on June 12, 1931 in Queens, NY. She was the middle child of Joe and Florence Lavery. Her sisters, Pat and Peggy, survive her; her sisters, Kay and Virginia, and brothers, Joe and Billy, predeceased her.



An alumna of Bishop McDonnell Memorial High School, class of 1949, Joan was always a proud "Bishop's girl."



She was married to Frank Forde for 58 years. Frank passed away in 2011.



Joan's son, Tim, predeceased her. She is survived by five children, Mary (Richard Juzumas), Paul (Kathleen), Terry, Nancy Rozinsky (Steve), and "her baby" Francis, Jr., "Buddy" (Irene).



She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Ryan, Tim, Charlotte, Connor, Owen, Declan and Adam, and one great-grandchild, Teddy.



She loved babies, gossip, parties, and just sitting around having a cup of tea and talking. She had an amazing extended family which included 28 nieces and nephews. She considered many of her nieces and nephews to be her own children, and they felt the same way about Aunt Joan.



No one could resist Joan's warm smile and quick wit. She never met a stranger and was always friendly. She genuinely enjoyed all people and they enjoyed her. She loved to travel and was an accomplished knitter who loved arts and crafts.



A Mass of Christian burial will occur on November 13, 2020 at St. Aidan's Catholic Church in Williston Park, NY. Interment at Long Island National Cemetery will follow.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 11, 2020.