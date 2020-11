Ramsey, ChadMay 17, 1978 - November 9, 2020GREENSBORO – Chad Duncan Ramsey passed away on November 9, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.Chad graduated from Page High School and attended Brevard University. He had a fantastic sense of humor, an infectious laugh and smile (those dimples!) and a quick wit. He held a great love of family and friends, love of sports and was truly a genuine spirit. He was a wonderful son, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend and so much more.The family wishes to thank the physicians and staff at Wesley Long Hospital.He is survived by his daughter, Kaitlyn Ramsey, and her mom Brandy Mills Steinhagen; his parents, John and Jerri Ramsey; his brother, Derrick Shawn and wife Casey McDowell Ramsey; his nephew, Chase Ramsey and niece, Haley Ramsey.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be directed to the American Cancer Society , 4 Oak Branch Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina 27407.Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com