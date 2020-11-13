Hilliard, Lynn Ray
May 26, 1969 - November 10, 2020
Lynn Ray Hilliard, 51, of Greensboro, NC, died suddenly on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Lynn was born in Siler City, NC on May 26, 1969. He graduated from Chatham Central High School and attended the University of NC at Chapel Hill. He was employed by Walmart in Siler City with 20 years of service. Lynn was a gentle man with a generous spirit to each and every life he touched. He held a great love for his family and friends. He was a Tarheel fan throughout his entire life along with being an avid comic book collector. He is preceded in death by his parents: Howard and Rachel Phillips Hilliard, and granddaughter: Katelyn Ann Burns.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Barbara Jones Hilliard of the home, daughters: Kimberly Testerman and husband Michael of Aberdeen, and Jessi Hall and husband Josh of Midway, grandchildren: Michael Berry, Hannah Womack, Ethan and Eden Hall, brothers: Jerry Lee Hilliard, Sr. of Bear Creek, John Howard Hilliard, Sr and wife Cheryl of Siler City, and William M. Hilliard and wife Debbie of Clayton, and sister: Sue H. Martin of Franklinville.
Mr. Hilliard will lie in repose from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Smith & Buckner Funeral Home, 230 North Second Avenue, Siler City, NC on Saturday, November 14, 2020. A graveside service will be on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Hope Cemetery at Bonlee Baptist Church with Rev. Darrell Williams officiating.
Smith & Buckner is assisting the Hilliard family.
Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com
.
Smith & Buckner Funeral Home
230 North Second Ave., Siler City, NC 27344
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 13, 2020.