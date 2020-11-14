Freedman, Mark



Mark Freedman, age 63, died tragically on November 3, 2020, outside his restaurant, Mark's. He had lived in Greensboro for over 40 years and had owned three restaurants in the area.



Born and raised in Akron, Ohio. After college, Mark followed his passion and became a classically trained chef and was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. He had received many awards and had been recognized locally, regionally and nationally.



Mark is survived by Vivian Cox, his life partner, brother and sister, Howard and Robin Freedman, as well as a multitude of loving friends and customers.



Mark treasured life's beautiful pleasures: Great food and wine. A good bourbon and a cigar. And his weekly game of golf with his buddies.



If you would like to honor Mark's life, please donate to A Simple Gesture. Mark supported their organization through years of volunteer work.



If you have any information about this homicide, please contact the Greensboro Police Department immediately at 336-373-2255.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 14, 2020.