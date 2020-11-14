Menu
Robert Eugene Wray
Wray, Robert Eugene

Robert Eugene Wray passed away Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:42 a.m. at home under the care of Hospice of Piedmont. He was 57 years old.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years Deborah Wray, stepson Al Dunevant, granddaughters Avery Nichole Dunevant, Riley Shay Dunevant, one brother, sister, niece, grand-niece and other family members, in-laws Jim and Jean Rawls.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont (336-889-8446).
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
