Eden — Malta Faye Koontz Hagler, 95, formerly of Eden, went home to be with God on Saturday, November 7 at Trinity Glen in Winston-Salem.
A graveside memorial service for Malta will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens--1821 Ashley Loop, Reidsville--conducted by the Reverend A. C. Brock and the Reverend Danny Leonard. The family will arrive at the cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Please wear a mask and observe COVID protocols.
Known growing up as "Malta Faye," Malta was born on August 16, 1925 in Leaksville, the second daughter of Ottis Cleno and Willie Stephens Koontz. She was a 1942 graduate of Leaksville High School and loved big band and swing music, particularly the music of the Glenn Miller band.
Malta Faye was known locally for her incredibly beautiful singing voice–a lyric soprano. Her voice was oftentimes compared with the actress Kathryn Grayson. It was told several times that the proprietors of the former Sugg Harris Funeral Home would call Malta if a funeral needed a soloist. Malta Faye also sang on radio on WLOE, at weddings and entertained local troops during World War II.
Since her youth and again when she moved back to Eden in 1984, Malta was a beloved member of the Leaksville United Methodist Church. Malta was very active in her church in many ways, including the after-church fellowship with the "Lunch Bunch"--Bonnie, Frances, Jane, Joan, and Malta.
Malta was married to Joseph Jordan Hagler on August 31, 1944; he predeceased her on April 25, 1987. Off and on during her years raising four children, Malta worked at libraries in various public schools as an assistant librarian. Her love of books, learning and quest for knowledge never left her–even during her final years. While raising her children, Malta was involved with local PTAs and in various band and school/parent groups and in community organizations, such as the Salvation Army and The Arc.
From the age of 70 to nearly 80, Malta worked at Westside Storage in Eden and recalled those years (other than the years raising her children), as among her happiest. After retiring from Westside Storage, Malta, and her "double first cousins" and close friends would meet at the local Wendy's on Wednesdays for lunch, fellowship, and lots and lots of laughter.
Malta is survived by her loving children: Elizabeth Hagler Carroll of Winston-Salem; Joseph Jordan Hagler, Jr. (Martha) of Richlands; and Ottis Andrew Hagler (Gregory Williams) of Winston-Salem. One son, Stephen Blair Hagler, whose life was sadly affected by substance use disorder, received his mother in heaven on November 7, 2020.
Malta is also survived by one brother, Stephen Grant Koontz of Eden, and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and extended friends and family.
The family extends their grateful thanks and appreciation to the staff of Trinity Glen in Winston-Salem for providing high quality care to our Mama during her final months. Heartfelt thanks and appreciation are extended to Leaksville United Methodist Church for continuing to remember our Mama with cards, notes and love during her time at Trinity Glen and, before that, when her health started to decline.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be given in Malta's memory to: Leaksville United Methodist Church, 603 Henry Street, Eden, NC 27288 or to: Trinity Glen, 849 Waterworks Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 15, 2020.