Edith Pansy Kallam



Stoneville — Edith Pansy Kallam, 80, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020. A 2:00 p.m. funeral service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Stoneville Pentecostal Holiness Church. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Church. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Pansy Kallam.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 15, 2020.