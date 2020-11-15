Sonya, I’m so sorry that this day has come for you! No one ever wants to lose their child. You raised him to be a good young man. We thank you for sharing him with us and allowing us to love on him. We will certainly keep you and the family in our thoughts and continued prayers!



The Russom Family (Dexter, Margaret & Ericka)

Ericka Russom Family November 14, 2020