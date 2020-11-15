George was one of the first organizers of ShepNet, then known as SeniorNet, part of Greensboro Shepherd Center. He helped develop the system of operations including installing the first Deep Freeze program. I think of him every time I have to open it up. I have very fond memories of George. He was very unselfish with his time and talent and very supportive of new team members. When we moved from the Bell South building, he let us store all of our furniture and computers from the classroom in his basement until we found a new place to meet, which was at Friends Home.

Walter Jessup November 15, 2020