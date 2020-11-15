Theisen, George William
March 23, 1925 - November 11, 2020
George W. Theisen, age 95, passed away peacefully at Guilford House Assisted Living and Memory Care in Greensboro, NC on November 11, 2020.
He was born in Rosario, Argentina to Guillermo Santiago Theisen and Lillian Oldburg De la Haye. His family spoke several languages, and he was fluent in Spanish and English by the time he attended public schools. After High School, he entered compulsory military service in 1943, and was honorably discharged from the Army with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer in 1944. George later graduated with a degree in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering from the Universidad Nacional de Cordoba on September 7, 1949. Soon thereafter he was hired by Swift Argentina to work in the R&D special projects team that designed and developed the world's first continuous cooker system for the processing canned meat--one of his many proud accomplishments.
On November 4, 1950, he married Amalia Esmeralda Cicchetti, and the two became proud parents of three sons - Charles, Richard, and Daniel. In May 1955, George was initiated into Free Masonry and four years later attained the Degree of Master Mason. Seeking to advance his career, he landed a job as senior design engineer with a domestic appliance manufacturer that required foreign travel, including America, for which he developed a fondness that he shared with his family. In 1962, after returning from a business trip, he announced that an American acquaintance offered to sponsor the family. In 1963, with family support and encouragement, George and Amalia had the vision and courage to move their young family to America. Soon, George began to make his mark as senior design engineer at the Admiral Corporation in Galesburg, Illinois, where he designed and developed many of the large modern household appliances, such as the side-by-side refrigerators and the high-efficiency compressor sold today. While at Admiral, he joined ASHRE, a highly respected engineering association, and after retirement continued as an honorary member. George's professional journey moved the family from Galesburg, Illinois to the Chicago area and then, in 1968, settled in the Town of Red Hook, NY. His last and longest assignment was at Mechanical Construction in Poughkeepsie, NY, where as VP-Manager of the Commercial Division, he worked on major renovation projects at West Point and colleges and local governments throughout the region. In 1971, he became a founding board member of the National Environmental Balancing Bureau and was author of the certification exam. While in New York, Amalia was stricken by cancer and died at an early age in 1980. George, ten years from retirement, was devastated but, with the support of his now adult sons, he managed to pick up the pieces. In 1990, George and his new wife, Joan Netburn, retired to Greensboro, NC where he built his forever home. George was not one to sit still and remained on the NEBB Board to continue authoring and grading the certification exams for many years thereafter. Being on the Board afforded George a few perks, including travel to various parts of the country for the society's annual conferences. Not wanting to be left behind by technology, George enrolled in personal computer classes at a national non-profit computer school for seniors, called SeniorNet. Not long after he became a volunteer computer instructor himself to help advance novice seniors.
George was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother, his wife Amalia, and second wife Joan. George is survived by his three sons; Charles (Linda), Richard (Deborah), Dan (Laura), along with his three grandchildren: Sheri Edwards (Adam), Nick & Alex Theisen; two great-grandchildren: Avery & May Edwards; grand dog, KC; Renee Pollack, his companion of many years; the many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, grand nephews and families in America, and scattered around the world, and the many friends he made in his life's journey.
George will be interred in Rhinecliff, NY next to Amalia Theisen. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a family graveside celebration of George's life will be held in the spring of 2021 as conditions permit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
