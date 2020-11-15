Alley, James Melvin
January 8, 1935 - November 13, 2020
James Melvin Alley, 85, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020.
Melvin was born in Summerfield, NC to the late Thomas Decatur and Eliza Jane Purgason Alley. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, JoAnn Sheppard Alley.
Surviving are his children; Patsy Edwards (Andy), Jamie Alley (Anne), Pamela Taylor, Sandy Lybrand (Mark), Jeff Alley (Juana), and Todd Alley; sixteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one brother, Bobby Alley (Carolyn). He was a former member of Brightwood Baptist Church.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Guilford House and Authoracare for the wonderful care given to James Melvin while he was there.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at Westminster Gardens Cemetery. No family visitation at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Authoracare 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or to the Alzheimer's Association
4615 Dundas Drive, Suite 103, Greensboro, NC 27407 in memory of James Melvin Alley.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 15, 2020.