Pickard, Mrs. Harriet Graves
Reidsville, NC - Mrs. Harriet Graves Pickard, 66, of 7290 Hwy 87, Reidsville, NC, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
A viewing will be Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time.
(Per CDC Guidelines: Facial Masks are required for all services).
Funeral Services will be Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, 1:00 pm at Yanceyville Missionary Baptist Church with family visitation from 12:30 to 1:00 pm before funeral service.
*Attendance at the funeral will be limited to fifty (50) individuals .
To view services virtually follow the link https://www.facebook.com/107391497713061/live/
