Harriet Graves Pickard
Pickard, Mrs. Harriet Graves

Reidsville, NC - Mrs. Harriet Graves Pickard, 66, of 7290 Hwy 87, Reidsville, NC, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

A viewing will be Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time.

(Per CDC Guidelines: Facial Masks are required for all services).

Funeral Services will be Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, 1:00 pm at Yanceyville Missionary Baptist Church with family visitation from 12:30 to 1:00 pm before funeral service.

*Attendance at the funeral will be limited to fifty (50) individuals .

To view services virtually follow the link https://www.facebook.com/107391497713061/live/

Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com

Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home - Yanceyville, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive, Yanceyville, NC 27379
Nov
16
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Yanceyville Missionary Baptist Church
Nov
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Yanceyville Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Janette Kearse aka Peedie
Friend
November 13, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Harriet and I graduated high school together. We then reconnected while working at Labcorp. She was a genuinely a kind and caring person. She loved her family very much. I am glad we were able to reconnect. I will miss her. May you find peace through the Lord.
Lulinne Dushatinski
Friend
November 13, 2020