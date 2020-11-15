Fields, Nonnie Cockman



August 21, 1942 - November 13, 2020



Nonnie Cockman Fields, 78, of Greensboro, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020.



Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service with Pastor Derek Bailey officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park.



Nonnie was born August 21, 1942 in Guilford County to the late Vernie Thomas and Imogene Mae Nichols Cockman. She was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Ronald Fields and a sister, Laverne Johnson and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Wilcox.



Survivors include her children, Ron Fields (Candy) , Debbie Fields and Marcus Fields; grandchildren, Brittany Thompson (Justin), Brooke Cummings, Michael Fields, Seth Fields, Gabriel Fields and Emma Fields; great grandchildren, Gunner Blackburn and Waylon Cummings; a sister, Evon Wilcox; a brother, Keith Cockman (Virginia); a brother-in-law, Marvin Johnson, Sr. and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.



The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:45 PM Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Randolph County, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank You" to all of the staff at Hospice of Randolph County and Hospice of the Piedmont.



George Brothers Funeral Service



803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 15, 2020.