Coker, Aaron Douglas
April 7, 1974 - November 10, 2020
It is with great sadness that a beloved son, brother and friend left this world unexpectedly November 10, 2020. He is survived by his Mom, Denyse Ward Coker of Greensboro and his brother Adam Ward Coker (Amanda). Aaron is now reunited with his Dad, Farrell Douglas Coker. He is also predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Artemus Alva Ward and Mae Teeter Ward of Greensboro and his paternal grandparents, Ralph Eugene Coker and Lena McCaskill Coker of Robbins, NC.
Aaron was a 1993 graduate of Grimsley High School. He graduated from UNC Greensboro in 2001, with a double major in English and Religious Studies. He had a passion and love for music and a unique creativity that inspired many. A talented writer, he also enjoyed reading, the arts and living life. Aaron worked in the restaurant business with some of the best chefs in Greensboro for over 30 years and took great pride in his work and the people he served.
Aaron is lovingly remembered by his aunts and uncles – Gail Haworth (Brooks) Greensboro; Jane Coker Robbins; Lloyd Ward (Wini) La Grange, NC; Wanda Ward Watkins of Greensboro; Duane Ward (Sherry) Wilmington, NC and Tami Ward Gilmore (Clyde) Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. He is also survived by his nephew and niece Eliott Coker and Zoe Grace Coker. Aaron had many cousins he loved dearly and they adored him.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Aaron's memory to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of Guilford, PO Box 10557, Greensboro, NC 27404 or Mental Health Greensboro, 700 Walter Reed Drive, Greensboro, NC 27403, or your favorite charity
.
Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is serving the family. Services are incomplete due to Covid. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service
1118 N. Elm Street
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 15, 2020.