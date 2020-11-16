Webb, Marvin Reid
December 13, 1933 - November 12, 2020
Marvin Reid Webb, 86, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at UNC Chapel Hill.
Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Glenn's Chapel Church Cemetery. For those wishing to pay their respects to Marvin, he will lie in state at Ray Funeral Home on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
A Rockingham County native, Marvin was born on December 13, 1933, to the late William and Viola Joyce Webb. He was a proud member of the Old Country Church. He loved to shoot pool, sing, and going to the mountains. He also liked the Yankees and enjoyed watching old westerns.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Wetoka Knight Webb; his second wife, Virginia Estelle Webb; his sisters, Irene Purdy, Peggy Priddy, and Shirley Lynch; and his brothers, Curtis Webb, William Webb, and Harvey Webb.
He is survived by his son, Anthony Webb (Phyllis) of Ridgeway, VA; his daughter, Jeannette Copeland (Ralph) of Stoneville; his sisters, Loretta Hickman, Mary Ruth Myers, and Pauline Matherly; his brothers, Daniel Webb, James Webb, Harry Webb, Jimmy Webb, and Norman Webb; two grandchildren, Adam Webb (Stevi) and Mandy Satterfield; and a special brother-in-law, William Lynch.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Country Church, C/O Rev. Donald Chandler,533 Simpson Road, Stokesdale, NC 27357.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 16, 2020.