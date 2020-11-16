Dunning, GloriaAugust 4, 1941 - November 12, 2020Gloria Evans Dunning, 79, passed away peacefully at her home in Greensboro, NC on Thursday, November 12, 2020.Gloria married James Henry Dunning in Philadelphia on November 19, 1961 and worked at Burlington Industries for 33 years and at Guilford Medical Associates for 17 years.Gloria could always be found with a smile on her face and was quick to laugh. She was a masterful storyteller and always had words of wisdom to share with her loved ones.Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Dunning and her daughter, Kimberly Mae Dunning. Gloria is survived by her daughter Donna Dunning Jones, and her son-in-law, Jeffrey Jones. Gloria did not have any grandchildren in the traditional sense, but Donna and Jeff's nieces and nephews adopted her as an "honorary" grandmother.The family wishes to thank the physicians and staff of Guilford Medical Associates for their support and compassion.Due to the current COVID restrictions, no official services are being held at this time. The family is receiving family and friends who wish to celebrate Gloria at their home within the COVID guidelines.