Siler, Mary Warren
December 9, 1924 - November 12, 2020
GREENSBORO - Mary Warren Siler, 95, of Greensboro, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.
The funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel. Morris Brown of CUMC will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am-12:00 pm prior to the service at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel. Burial will follow the funeral service at Staley City Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel.
Mary was born on December 9, 1924 in Staley, NC to the late Judge Thurman Warren and Allie Brower Warren. Mary was raised in Staley and graduated from Staley High School. She graduated from Elon University, formerly Elon College, in 1944 where she earned a degree in Home Economics and her teaching certificate. She was a lifelong educator and began teaching at the young age of 20. Mary taught in many school districts in the area including Liberty, Jamestown, Page High School and for over 15 years at Grimsley High School in Greensboro. She retired in 1988 having taught for 25 years. Mary's love was nature and the beauty of God's creations. She took great joy in sharing this love through teaching high school biology and horticulture. She was a beloved teacher by all.
A strong woman of faith, Mary was a devout member of the Methodist Church. Her family gifted the land for Staley United Methodist Church in Staley, NC and she proudly served on the building committee and was an active member of the church for many years. Mary and her family transferred membership to Christ Methodist Church in Greensboro, NC in 1985. She became an active member of the local fellowship by joining the United Methodist Women and volunteering for many years with the Meals on Wheels program.
Mary loved many things. She enjoyed travelling around the United States with her family along with annual beach trips to South Carolina. A favorite pastime for her and her late husband, Jack, was to join friends and family for a meal at local restaurants; especially for breakfast. They loved the friendship and conversation and were a beloved fixture at many local establishments including Tex and Shirley's at Friendly Center. An avid plant lover, Mary took great pride in her rose garden and seasonal flower plantings around her home. She was always excited to have new, beautiful flowers to admire. Mary was a great sports fan. She played basketball in high school and even coached the women's basketball teams at the various high schools where she taught. She played on a bowling league after retirement, but her great excitement was from watching a good Carolina Tarheel basketball game.
Mary is preceded in death last year by her husband of 73 years, Jackson H. Siler, her mother and father, Judge T. and Allie Warren and sister, Dorothy M. Warren.
She is survived by two daughters, Beverly Twitty and husband Greg Twitty of San Diego, CA and Deborah Gorman and husband Bryan Clodfelter of Greensboro, NC , and former son-in-law David Gorman of Greensboro, NC, grandchildren Ashley Gorman, Miles Twitty, Davis Twitty, Lindsey Gorman and Allie Gorman and other family friends.
Please follow all CDC guidelines if attending these services by wearing a face mask.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church or to the Judge T. and Allie Brower Warren Scholarship at Elon University.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 16, 2020.