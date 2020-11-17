Combs, Sarah Steele



April 27, 1926 - November 14, 2020



Sarah Steele Combs, 94, of Stoneville, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her residence.



A celebration of life service for Sarah will be held at a later date.



Sarah was born in Greensboro on April 27, 1926, a daughter of Joseph Reid Steele and Kathleen Fuquay Steele, both deceased. She was a retired secretary. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, the UDC and enjoyed her bridge clubs.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Thomas "Bill" Combs, Jr. and her sister, Jean Fulton.



Sarah is survived by her children, Kathryn Combs (Wayne Horne) of Stoneville, Tommy Combs of Pelham, Tony Combs (Karen) of South Carolina, George Combs (Anna) of Texas, Margaret Hankins (Randy) of Reidsville and Watt Combs of Stoneville; her grandchildren, Leslie Simpson, Will Combs, Lauran McClure, Carter Combs, Meredith Williams, Rush Combs, Colston Combs, Cara Combs and Jacquelyn Wilcox; several great-grandchildren; her special friend, Mendy Morris, and many other special friends.



Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375, the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 538 Henry Street, Eden, NC 27288, or to Centenary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 805, Stoneville, NC 27048.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the incredible staff of Hospice of Rockingham County and especially to Brenda and Annie Bell.



