Newman, Johnnie Mae



April 2, 1945 - November 13, 2020



Johnnie Mae Newman of Greensboro, NC passed away in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her loving and caring daughter Meimei Michelle Newman on Friday, November 13, 2020. Johnnie Mae was preceded in death by her parents, John L. and Vermil Newman, son Michael Newman, and sister, Lois Anderson. She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Meimei Michelle Newman of Greensboro, NC, son, Kenneth Tucker of Hackensack, New Jersey, a brother James L. (Barbara) Newman of Greensboro, NC; five grandsons, John-Michael, Michael-Anthony, Kenneth Jr., Carter-James and Forest; 2 granddaughters: Dominque and Jasmine; best friend and sister Sandra Simms; bonus grandkids: Mannie, Tiffanie, Taylor and Tiuana; goddaughters: Cynthia, Donise, Sheila and Tejuana, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Calland's Funeral Home LLC at 1405 Yanceyville St., Greensboro, NC 27405 is serving the family. The viewing will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m..The family will be present from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (PLEASE WEAR MASK). The homegoing service will be private, not open to the public.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 17, 2020.