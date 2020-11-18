Menu
Dr. Gregory William Doyle
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Doyle, Gregory

August 13, 1951 - November 15, 2020

Dr. Gregory William Doyle of Greensboro, NC, passed away on Sunday, November 15th at Moses Cone Hospital. He died peacefully surrounded by his family.

Greg was born on August 13, 1951 to Dr. Owen and Cynthia Doyle. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lupina Doyle; his children, Susan Wilson, Laura Dabel and Stephen Doyle; his grandchildren, Olivia and Henry Wilson, Owen and Nella Dabel; his sons-in-law, Peter Wilson and Jason Dabel; and his brothers, George Doyle and Larry Doyle.

Greg was a devoted husband, loving father and caring grandfather. He worked in Greensboro and in the surrounding areas as a radiologist. Greg was an avid Carolina fan and never missed a basketball game. He completed crossword puzzles in ink and his creative mind was always hard at work. He never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anybody. He was led by a servant's heart and always put the needs of others before his own.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 18, 2020.
