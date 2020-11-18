Anderson, Bettye Jones
May 19, 1925 - November 16, 2020
Bettye Jones Anderson, formerly of Eden, 95, passed away Monday afternoon, November 16, 2020, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem.
A private funeral service for the family will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with a private burial at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Born May 19, 1925 in Guilford County, NC, Bettye was the daughter of the late Claude Hunter Jones and Mary Gunn Jones. She was a graduate of Averett College in Danville, VA and a retired secretary for her late husband's CPA firm. Bettye attended First Presbyterian Church of Winston-Salem and was a member of the Christ Community Church in Montreat, NC.
She is survived by her son, Hicks "Andy" Anderson, III of Fletcher, NC; daughters, Mary Anderson of Allardt, TN, Barbara Shore and husband, Jim of Winston-Salem, NC, and Libby A. Eifert and husband, Brian of Wenatchee, WA; 19 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her lifelong friend, Alice Carroll Hundley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hicks Ellis Anderson, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to Reliant Ministries FD9548, 11002 Lakehart Drive, Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32032.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 18, 2020.