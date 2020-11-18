Freeman, Jonathan Deke
April 5, 1982 - November 14, 2020
On November 14, 2020, Jonathan "Deke" Freeman passed away unexpectedly at his home. Deke was born in Greensboro, NC, but spent his youth learning to surf and fish on the beaches of Oak Island. He was loved by many, and a friend to all. The love and focus of his life was his daughter, Carmella Tygris Freeman. Deke was a loving father, a devoted son, a caring friend and a man who could put a smile on anybody's face. He will be truly missed, especially by those who loved him most.
He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Deborah Zigler Freeman, his grandparents, Mary Catherine Zigler, Bettie Lou Freeman, John Freeman, and his beloved cousin, Suzanne Turek.
Deke is survived by his precious daughter, Carmella; his father, Johnny Freeman; sister, Sunni Freeman, nephew, Henry Scott and aunts Shirley Freeman Swearington and Judy Freeman Williams.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 20, at 3 p.m. Family and guests will gather on the beach front at the Trott St. access, Oak Island, NC. Please wear your mask and practice social distancing, for everyone's safety: Covid rules will be strictly adhered to.
The family invites all Deke's friends to come and celebrate his life with them, and requests that instead of flowers a donation be made to support his daughter Carmella's future endeavors. We appreciate your support and condolences. Deke has a celebration of life webpage. We request all mail and inquiries about the webpage be sent to Carmella Freeman in care of her grandfather Johnny Freeman, 209 Trott St., Oak Island, NC 28465.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com
.
Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 18, 2020.