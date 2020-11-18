Ryals, Doris Beaver
Doris Beaver Ryals, 79, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020.
A 2 p.m. funeral service will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Burial will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park immediately following the service.
Doris was born on June 13, 1941 to the late Jessie Cockman, Sr. and Beulah Cockman. She was a longtime member of Lankford Memorial Baptist Church and a volunteer with the Pioneers. Doris retired from Bellsouth as an operator and later worked at Summit Credit Union.
She loved children and served as a coach for Little League baseball and football. She especially loved trip to Carolina Beach and spending Christmas time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Ryals, as well as two grandchildren, Patrick and Rebecca Ryals. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Cockman Lansberger.
Survivors include a son, David Ryals (Laura), sister, Kathy Cockman Bennet (Michael), and brothers, Jessie Cockman, Jr. (Nancy), Leon Cockman (Rita) and Donald Cockman (Lori). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family requests memorial contributions be sent to Ronald McDonald House, 101 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27517.
