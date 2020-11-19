Johnson, Fern
October 26, 1924 - November 14, 2020
Fern Johnson, age 96, of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 14 at Spring Arbor of Greensboro. She was born in Yadkin County on October 26, 1924 to the late William Clark and Murlie Pendry Gentry.
On March 9, 1943 she married John Douglas Johnson in Hamptonville, NC. In 1948 they moved to Greensboro, NC and raised their family here. She worked throughout her life and retired from AT&T in 1989. She was a member of Jim Green Memorial Church and then a member of Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church after her retirement. She was very involved in the United Methodist Women and volunteered to take shut-ins to various appointments.
She was preceded in death by her husband Doug, 4 brothers and her grandsons Joel VanRheen and Jeffry VanRheen, and her granddaughter Cindy Webb. She is survived by her daughters Danna Smith of Gulfport, MS, Sara (Steve) Corley of Stokesdale, and Nancy (Larry) Elkins of Greensboro, along with 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Fern was also known as Granny and GG and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed traveling to the mountains and went fishing whenever possible. She was a talented Scrabble player, loved playing cards and worked crossword puzzles until her last days.
Our family would like to extend our sincere gratitude and thanks to the staff and caregivers at Spring Arbor for the exceptional care and love she received for the past 4 years. We would also like to thank the Hospice team for their care her last few weeks. And thanks to her friends, church members and family who visited and sent her cards.
A private family service will be conducted at Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 21 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MCUMC at 314 Muir's Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410 or to Hospice of Greensboro (AuthoraCare Collective).
Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 19, 2020.