October 29, 1947 - November 10, 2020



Larry Wilbert Bass (Shorty) was born on October 29, 1947, to the late Norman Wilbert Bass and Odessa Spinks Bass. He departed this earthly journey on November 10, 2020, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Salisbury, N.C.



Larry joined St. John Baptist Church, Climax, N.C at an early age; he loved Sunday School.



Larry was a proud class of 1966 graduate of Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. He furthered his education by attending N.C.A&T until being drafted into the army. He later obtained a degree in mechanics from Guilford Technical Community College. He was the owner of the Sunoco service station on Elm-Eugene Street for many years, where he loved putting those mechanical skills to good use.



Larry was also employed by the US Postal Service, retiring after 36 years of outstanding service as a mail clerk.



He was a veteran of the US Army, serving for two years, including in the Vietnam War. He served with the elite 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper infantryman. He received many awards, including the National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter (rifle), Combat Infantryman's Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Air Medal, and Vietnam Corps of Gallantry wtih Palm.



Larry was a talented artist, enjoyed playing the guitar and harmonica, and was an avid fisherman. Most of all, he loved babies and would hold them for hours. His collection of Motown (albums and 8-tracks) would rival most.



Larry married his beloved Sylvia Williamson Bass on September 11, 1976. They were blessed with three loving children: Christopher M. Bass, Dallas, TX, Larry M. Bass, Greensboro, NC, and Kimberly A. Bass, Houston, TX, adored grandson Keith Sterling Jr., Houston, TX, Sisters: Norma Jean Neal (Thomas), Greensboro, NC, Joanie D. McKinnon (Don), Greensboro, NC, Dee Fulton, Greensboro, NC, Gwendolyn Stahl, Wilmington, NC, sisters-in-law: Virginia Y. Kellogg, Bowie, MD and Ollie M. Williamson, Gibsonville, NC and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.



A private graveside service will be held on November 19 at McLeansville First Baptist Church.



