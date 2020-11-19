Wagoner, James "Jim"
September 18, 1946 - November 17, 2020
GREENSBORO – James "Jim" Clinton Wagoner, 74, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Wesley Long Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
He was born September 18, 1946 in Salisbury and was the son of the late Troy Eugene and Ida Goodnight Wagoner. He retired from Avery Dennison as a printer and supervisor following 44 years of service. Jim was a graduate of Ben L. Smith High School, class of 1966, and attended Restoration Church in Pleasant Garden. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid fisherman much of his life. He was formerly a member of the Triad CB Club and was a member of Woodmen of the World. He was a committed volunteer with Woodmen where he was actively involved in the annual turkey shoot to support a variety of charitable organizations, served at local nursing homes and helped transport epilepsy patients to social events. Jim was a kind man with a gentle soul. He cared from his heart for others and would do anything to help someone. Very seldom did he go any place that he did not run into someone he knew.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Esther "Cissy" Wagoner Paschal.
Jim is survived by his son, Robert E. "Bob" Wagoner and wife, Jeanne; two grandsons, Benjamin Wagoner and Samuel Wagoner, all of Largo, Florida; his significant other, Rea Lou A. Woodard of Pleasant Garden; sister, Jane Wagoner Baynes (Rick) of Snead's Ferry; brother, Ray Wagoner (Lois) of Calabash; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service celebrating Jim's life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with his nephew, Pastor Joey Baynes, officiating. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Restoration Church, P.O. Box 237, Pleasant Garden, NC 27313.
