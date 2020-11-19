Moore, Robert
July 20, 1930 - November 14, 2020
Robert Junior Ernest Moore (Pa/Paw Paw) reached his heavenly home on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Junior was the youngest son of the late Albert Moore and Lucy Jane Roberts Moore. Junior was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Louise Reese Moore. In addition to his wife, Junior was preceded in death by his brother Albert Moore and sisters Thelma McCuiston, Mary Frances Hollins, and Carrie Baynes. Junior was also preceded by his daughter Diane Jenkins Boone. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters Jane Jenkins Cockman (Larry), Emily Jenkins Crawford (James Ingold), Rindia Devogt, Shirley Fox, and son Charles Wray Jenkins. He is survived by 9 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren. Junior is survived by many special nieces and nephews, too.
Junior was born on Sunday, July 20, 1930 in a farmhouse on Ellisboro Road in Rockingham County, N.C. He was the youngest and the last surviving of his siblings, living to the ripe age of 90. In those early years, he learned the value of hard work and keeping an honest, decent name which are values he kept the remainder of his life. His early years were spent helping the family with farm life in Stokesdale, North Carolina. His family farmed tobacco and Junior helped with the many tasks of farming, including hanging the tobacco in the barn to cure. He often said that being the youngest child afforded him the opportunity to shimmy up the sides of the inside of the tobacco barn to hang the strung tobacco for curing. He remembered many early fall nights of staying up late and curing the tobacco. He did take breaks to eat his apple butter and bread--his favorite food as a child. His many depression-era stories of farm, church and family life reminded one of many of the episodes of the popular 1970's television show The Waltons. Junior was a living history book of early and mid-twentieth century North Carolina.
In the 1950's, Junior left the farm to work public work as he called it. He began a thirty-plus year career at the Greensboro Loom and Reed Shop on Prescott Street in Greensboro, N.C. He was a faithful and honest employee who rarely missed any work. His work ethic, honesty, and decency on the job was admired by many of his fellow workers. Throughout his life, he worked many jobs supplementing his income. Sometimes he worked as many as three jobs at a time! His endurance and ability to work would rival that of most men today or even back then.
Junior could fix, repair, or build anything he put his mind to. He was meticulous and took his time when completing a home repair or task. He was often asked by people and family in his community to help them with home repairs or chores. Junior would always come when called upon and do his very best to help anyone in need of assistance.
Junior was a lover of old time and bluegrass music. He began his love for this music at Stokesdale School, paying a quarter admission to hear many of the famous bluegrass bands of the 1940's. His love of music took him to many places throughout the South. He heard Emmy Lou Harris when she was just a young lady getting started at UNCG. Junior rarely missed an Autumn Leaves Festival in Mt. Airy, N.C. He had the pleasure of hearing Little Jimmy Dickens in his last performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.
Junior loved being outside and farming. He farmed in some fashion for over 70 years. His home vegetable garden had as many as 300 tomato and vegetable plants at one time. He always shared his bountiful harvest with anyone who asked. He could often be found making his famous fig preserves from his enormous backyard fig tree. He never missed a day of playing in that dirt, as his wife Louise would say.
Junior will be remembered most of all for his kind, caring, and positive attitude. He was the faithful and loving caregiver of his wife Louise before her death. He also cared for his daughter when she was ill in her last days. He was a humble man who will be remembered for being what many in his generation were--a decent and caring human being. He lived independently and well into his 90th year. His family knew him as Junior, Pa, or Paw Paw--he was above all else a gentleman. He will be missed by all and remembered for being a good man! 'Well done, my good and faithful servant," are the first words he surely heard as he awakened in heaven.
Junior was a strong believer in God and was faithful in attendance of the Urgent Church in McLeansville, N.C. He lived out his faith through displaying his meek and kind demeanor to all he met. He never said an unkind word of anyone he knew.
There will be a viewing for family only at 1 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Forbis and Dick Funeral Service North Elm Street Greensboro, North Carolina. There will be a 1 p.m. graveside service on Saturday, November 21, 2020 for family and friends at Lakeview Memorial Park, U.S. Highway 29 North, Greensboro, North Carolina. Pastors Matthew Clapp and Mike Ainsworth will be officiating the service. All current Covid-19 rules and guidelines should be observed and followed at the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a memorial contribution to the following: American Heart Association
, 7029 Albert Pick Road, Greensboro, N.C. 27409.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 19, 2020.