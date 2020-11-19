Coleman, Gay Leigh Kurtz



Greensboro, NC: Gay Leigh Kurtz Coleman, 69, returned to the Universe on November 16, 2020. She had lived a bountiful life. She will be greatly missed by her family including her second husband Gordon Coleman of Gibsonville, her full sister Dawn Dowd and husband Joe of Jamestown, her niece Katrena Dowd and her great-nephews Corey Dowd and Hunter Allred of Greensboro along with her nephew Bernie Dowd of Oklahoma City and her great-nephew Scott Dowd and great-niece Kristen Dowd of North Wilkesboro, plus her half-sisters Alice, Millie, Peggy and Tissy who live up North.



Gay was preceded in her passing by her mom Aubrey Kurtz and her aunt and uncle, Cora and Ivey Fuqua, with whom she had a very close relationship.



Gay was a master-level engineer with undergraduate and graduate degrees from N.C. State who worked for Owens Corning and Coca-Cola in Atlanta during her long corporate career. After that, she became a medical transcriptionist in Greensboro before retiring. She braved a long fight with cancer three times and was a real warrior who kept fighting for her health. She was a Mensa member with an extraordinary intelligence level.



She loved her dogs, shopping with family, holiday get-togethers, anything chocolate, watching football and baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves, books on alternate universes with vampires and werewolves and the ocean in Virginia Beach.



Her dry wit and her strong presence cannot be replaced as we mourn her loss. There will be a private ceremony in the near future to bury her ashes in the family plot in Burlington.



In lieu of flowers, any memorial donations can be made to the Guilford County Animal Shelter to support adoption of older dogs or to the Humane Society of the Piedmont for spay and neuter program support. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 19, 2020.