Pegram, Lola Mae Hayes
April 14, 1921 - November 17, 2020
Lola Mae Hayes Pegram passed away peacefully at Brookdale Northwest on November 17, 2020.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Northwest Baptist Church, 3605 Edgefield Road, Greensboro, NC 27409. Burial to follow service at Pleasant Ridge Christian Church, 2049 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro, NC 27410.
The family will receive friends preceding the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at Northwest Baptist Church.
Lola Mae was predeceased by her husband, Wade Pegram.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Pegram Morrison of Greensboro; grandchildren, Thomas Daniel Morrison, Jr. and wife Cathy of Madison, Lori Jacobson and husband Tom of Sedro Woolley, WA, and Kenneth Morrison and wife Vickie of Surf City; great-grandchildren, Zachary Morrison, Andrew Morrison, Danielle Mabe and husband, Micheal; great-great-grandchildren, Brooke Lynn Morrison and Ella Morrison.
Lola Mae was no stranger to hard work. She began working in the Northwest High School Cafeteria immediately after the school was built in 1962. She retired after more than 40 years of service to the staff and students. Her "Lunch Ladies" were a very, very special part of her life. All the staff and students through the years were considered her family.
Memorial donations in her honor may be made to Pleasant Ridge Christian Church, 2049 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro, NC 27410.
Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 19, 2020.