Sperry, Doris R.



November 24, 1927 - November 13, 2020



Mrs. Doris R. Sperry, 92, of Kirby Pines Retirement Community in Memphis, Tennessee, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior the evening of November 13, 2020 after many years of declining health.



Born on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio to Lowell and Dorothy Raymond, Doris spent her childhood and teenage years there where she gave her heart to the Lord, beginning a relationship with Jesus that would last throughout and affect every aspect of her life and the lives of those who knew her.



She graduated from Franklin College in Franklin, Indiana, majoring in English/journalism and served as editor of the school paper. It was there she met the love of her life, Lawrence (Larry) Sperry, who would then become her husband for over 50 years before being called to his heavenly home in January 2010.



Doris was a loving, devoted wife and mother to her three sons and daughter. With the sweetest spirit, she exemplified patience and kindness towards all living things including the furred and feathered. An avid reader and book lover, Doris also had a special gift for writing letters, stories and articles recounting her life experiences and those of her family with humor and compassion. She had a deep appreciation and love for American history.



After being homemaker to her family in many different states, Doris found the home of her dreams in Greensboro, North Carolina on Lynwood Lake, where she spent the next 37 years. Early in her life there, she and Larry became members of Trinity Church where she tirelessly grew a large, extensively cataloged church library from what began as a handful of books in a small room. She served as the church librarian for over 30 years until retiring in 2007.



A fierce prayer warrior and lifelong student of the Bible, Doris clearly understood, lived by and loved God's holy Word, sharing her faith with family, friends and all she met. Her legacy is one of a humble servant who loved God and her family more than anything in this world.



Mrs. Sperry is survived by sons Grant (Laura), Greg (Barb) and George; daughter Beverly Henley (Jeff); 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in a private service at Gilmore Memorial Park in Julian, NC on Friday, November 20th. George Brothers Funeral Service of Greensboro is assisting the Sperry family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Crossroads Hospice Memphis, 1669 Shelby Oaks Drive, Suite 106, Memphis, TN 38134.



"Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct thy paths." (Proverbs 3:5-6 KJV)



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 19, 2020.