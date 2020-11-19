Campbell, Rita Williams
January 25, 1926 - November 17, 2020
GREENSBORO - Mrs. Rita Williams Campbell, 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Blumenthal Jewish and Rehab Center.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel with Rev. Jeff Scronce and Rev. Taylor Sheppard officiating. Interment will be private. Mrs. Campbell will be available for viewing prior to the service in the Chapel. The service will be limited to 55 people and masks are required.
Mrs. Campbell was born on January 25, 1926 in Sampson County, daughter of the late Thomas Albert and Ina Hair Williams. She was a faithful member of Rankin Baptist Church and was an active member of Brookdale Assisted Living where she was a resident for almost 5 years and called it home. She made many friends and was involved in many activities and loved the staff who took care of her. She loved her Lord and Savior and her family.
Survivors include two daughters, Deborah Smith and Lynne Black, both of Greensboro; two sons, Tommy Campbell, Jr. of Emerald Isle and Dennis Campbell and wife Dawn of Greensboro; a sister, Pearl Faircloth of Roseboro; a granddaughter, Lindsay Campbell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Milton Lockamy and John Thomas Campbell, a granddaughter, Amber Michelle Smith, and five siblings.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rankin Baptist Church, 3317 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405 or American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
The family would like to thank Brookdale Assisted Living for the care they gave to Mrs. Campbell.
Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel is serving the Campbell family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 19, 2020.