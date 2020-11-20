Menu
Duana Brady
Brady, Duana

January 14, 1960 - November 17, 2020

Duana Kay Evison Brady, 60, of Greensboro, passed away on November 17, 2020 at Moses H. Cone Hospital. A private memorial service will be held a later date.

Duana was born on January 14, 1960 in Detroit, Michigan to the late David Evison and Elsie Smith Evison. She was a loving and caring wife and mother.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Edward Brady, Jr., son, Walt Edward Brady, her mother Elsie S. Evison and two sisters, Lori Clayton and Sandra Biggs. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Service is serving the Brady family.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 20, 2020.
