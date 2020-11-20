Gay, Kenneth Alan



Greensboro, NC: Kenneth Alan Gay, 63, passed away peacefully at Gordon Hospice House on November 17, 2020. Ken was born in High Point, NC on August 12, 1957 to the late Reginald D. Gay and Dean Martin Gay.



Ken loved hang gliding, artwork/sketching, and the company of cats. He was a member of Harvest World Outreach Church in Greensboro, NC. He was loved by the fellowship and was there every Sunday he could get there. The Bible was a big part of his life and he would try to spread the word of God every chance he got.



Ken is survived by his daughter, Abigail Gay Idol and husband Taylor; mother, Dean M. Hanks of Florida; brother, R. Keith Gay of Ohio; sister, Sandy Wyrick; aunts, Hazel Howard and Anne Juren.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, NC.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 20, 2020.