Ursula Helm Coke
Eden — Ursula Helm Coke, 81, passed away early Friday morning, November 20, 2020, at Jacob's Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Madison.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, at Danview Cemetery.
Born February 27, 1939 in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Wallie Fischer Helm. She was a retired private housekeeper.
She is survived by her son, Michael Coke (Cynthia) of Eden; daughter, Carol Weigand (Daniel) of Great Falls, MT; grandson, Joshua Coke (Cassie) of Scottsdale, AZ; great-granddaughter, Isabella Renee Coke of Scottsdale, AZ; and brother, Peter Helm of Germany.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Coke, and two sisters, Brigette Helm and Hunnalore Helm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or to Salvation Army, 314 Morgan Road, Eden, NC 27288.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 22, 2020.