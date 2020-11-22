Menu
Terry Russell Edwards
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
Edwards, Terry Russell

February 26, 1961 - September 24, 2020

On Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, Terry Russell Edwards of Kernersville went to her heavenly home. Terry was born in Greensboro, NC to William (Bill) L. and Mary Case Russell. She is survived by her significant other, Steven Dress, her son, Blake Davis, granddaughter, Harley Davis, mother Mary Russell, brothers Keith, Greg (Betsy), and sister Pam Jones (Craig). Due to Covid restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 22, 2020.
Sorry for your loss prayers for the family
John Mitchell
November 22, 2020