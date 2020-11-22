Ada was certainly a beautiful lady with a fantastic sense of humor and she was one of the kindest people I have ever met. We worked together as Crossing Guards for several years, and although she was tiny, she fiercely protected the kids she safely crossed every day. She loved those kids and they loved her in return. More than that, she was deeply respected by the kids, parents, and even the drivers she encountered in her duties. She was always a positive role model for the kids, encouraging them to do their best and listening to them when they had news to share.. She spoke so often of her own children and grandchildren- they were the light in her eyes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you now. Ada will be missed.

Cathy Robbins November 22, 2020