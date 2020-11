Marvin Stamey Giles, Jr.



Greensboro — Marvin Stamey Giles, Jr., 96, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 22, 2020.