Clarence Hollifield



Reidsville — Clarence Hollifield, 75, died Friday, November 20, 2020. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, Nov.23, 2020, at Maple Lawn Baptist Church and burial will be in Yancey Co. on Tuesday at 2:00PM. at the Ballew Family Cemetery



Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Hollifield family.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 22, 2020.