Robert (Bob) Allen, 90, of Greensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Beacon Place following a long illness.
A graveside service with family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Guilford Memorial Park. To keep everyone safe we are asking everyone to wear a face covering and to maintain social distancing.
Bob was born January 15, 1930 in Danville, VA to John and Fannie Allen. He grew up in Danville, VA. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean Conflict. Bob went on to retire from Penn National Insurance Company following thirty-six years of service. He was a member of Trinity Covenant Church. He loved gardening and cooking.
Bob was a devoted husband, loving and caring father and PaPaw.
In addition to Robert's parents he is preceded in death by his sisters, Frances, Ruby and Mary along with his brothers, Tom and Syd.
He was a loving and caring husband to his surviving wife of sixty-five years, Frances Allen. Bob is also survived by his daughters, Kim Ham and Paige Williams (Chris); grandchildren, Brittney Sylvester (Brittany), Rachel Ham, Andrew Ham (Allison), Jessica Delk (Brad); great grandson, Ronan; and a host of nieces and nephews. His family loved and adored him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to the charity of one's choice
.
George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
