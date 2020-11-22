Eller, Celia Dare Sherrill



May 5, 1934 - November 18, 2020



Celia Dare Sherrill Eller, 86, of Greensboro, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Friends Home Guilford in Greensboro. She was born on May 5, 1934, in Mooresville, N.C., to the late Wade Alexander and Myrtle Jane Brawley Sherrill. Mrs. Eller was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church where she was an integral part of the choir. She graduated from Brevard College with a music scholarship. Mrs. Eller was an avid tennis player and gardener. She loved to read, hike, sing, and play the piano, as well as solve crossword puzzles.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Eller was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Jean Sherrill McConnell Hart. She is survived by her husband, William Whitney Eller, Jr., and her children, Lisa Eller of Greensboro, Teresa Eller Willetts (Steve) of Wilmington, and Keith Eller of Greensboro; sister, Martha Harris (Jack) of Matthews; grandchildren, Dylan Smith of Greensboro, Whitney Willetts of Wilmington, Rachael Smith and Walter Smith, both of Raleigh, and Nikki Willetts of Wilmington; sister-in-law, Betty Kuge of Orlando, FL. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Eller will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Her family would like to express gratitude to the nurses and staff that cared for her at Friends Home and Hospice. There will be a private family service on Tuesday, November 24, at Centenary United Methodist Church.



Memorials may be made to: UMAR, 5350 77 Center Drive, Suite 201, Charlotte, NC, 28217



Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC, 27403. Triad Cremation & Funeral service of Greensboro NC is honorably serving the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 22, 2020.