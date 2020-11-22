McKee, Jr., Wilbur Bennett
Wilbur Bennett McKee, Jr. (Ben) passed this past Thursday morning at his home. He died in peace in a home filled with family love for him and abiding love from his 50 year old parrot named Captain and a German Shepherd named Hannah. He died on the birthday of his deceased and only brother, Chuck McKee.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro.
Mr. McKee was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur Bennett McKee, Sr. and Ola McKee; wife, Barbara McKee and his brother, Chuck McKee. He is survived by his only son, Ben III and his wife, Priscilla; grandchildren, Prescott Metcalf and wife, Megan, Alexandra Metcalf and husband, David Hoffman and great grandchildren, Brooks and Odin. He is also survived by his sister, Martha McKee Koletar and husband, Dr. Joseph W. Koletar of Bolivia, NC.
For those who wish to pay their respects, Mr. McKee will lie in state Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 North Elm Street.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 22, 2020.