Monk, Pearline Gripper



December 8, 1930 - November 19, 2020



Mrs. Pearline Gripper Monk entered eternal rest on Thursday evening, November 19, 2020 at Green Valley Medical Center, Greensboro, NC.



Mrs. Monk was born in High Point, NC to the late Johnnie and Hallie Gripper on December 8, 1930. She was a graduate of William Penn High School and West Virginia State University.



Surviving relatives include: two brothers, Lenon L. Gripper (Miriam) of Lancaster, California and Johnny L. Gripper of Greensboro, NC; devoted in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.



Public viewing will be held November 24, 2020 from 12:00 noon - 5:00 pm at Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 206 Fourth Street, High Point, NC. Interment will be held at Carolina Biblical Gardens at 11:00 am on November 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Temple Memorial Baptist Church Educational Scholarship Fund.



Johnson and Sons Funeral Home



206 Fourth Street, High Point



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 23, 2020.