James Lee Griffin



Reidsville, NC — James Lee Griffin, 81, died Sunday, November 22, 2020. Graveside Services will be conducted 11:00 A.M. Tuesday November 24, 2020 in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 23, 2020.