Hamilton, Sr., Edward M.
September 12, 1928 - November 18, 2020
Edward M. Hamilton passed away in Myrtle Beach, SC on November 18, 2020.
Ed was born September 12, 1928 at Boston City Hospital in Boston, MA to the late MacGregor Hamilton and Georgie May Martin Hamilton.
Ed graduated from Rindge Technical School in Cambridge, MA in June 1946. He joined the United States Marine Corps and served his country for 6 years, including active duty during the Korean conflict. He retired from Western Electric (now AT&T) in Greensboro in 1990 after 37 years.
Ed was quite the adventurer. He earned his private pilot's license at the age of 17. He was a dedicated runner and finished many marathons, including several Marine Corps marathons, the New York Marathon, and the Boston Marathon. He was a hockey linesman and referee in the Eastern Hockey League and a huge fan of the Carolina Hurricanes, attending many home games. Ed was an avid snow skier into his 70s, taking full advantage of North Carolina's mountain ski resorts during his 50+ years in Greensboro. He was a member of Elks Lodge #602, Greensboro Running Club, AT&T and Lucent Running Teams, and American Legion Post 386.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Bonnie Mae Caviness Hamilton, his daughter, Jean Ann Hamilton Ganter and his brother, William Hamilton.
Ed is survived by his children Raleigh Hamilton and wife Cindy, Theresa Arsenault and husband Peter, Edward Hamilton, Jr. and wife Susie, Michael Hamilton and wife Donna, and son-in-law Robert Ganter. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Elizabeth Worsley Hamilton, Peter Arsenault, David Arsenault, Maureen Wells, Suzanne Pirowski, Jennifer Hill, Sara Ganter, Edward Ganter, Christine Hamilton, and Adam Hamilton; 10 great-grandchildren: Jonathan Arsenault, Stella Arsenault, Tyler Pirowski, Evelyn Pirowski, Forest Hill, Abel Hill, Mason Wells, Dominic Wells, Charlotte Arsenault and Graham Ganter.
Ed will be buried at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, Massachusetts. https://mountauburn.org/
In lieu of flowers, Ed asked that contributors make donations to a favorite charity
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 24, 2020.