Martin, Wendy



December 19, 1970 - November 22, 2020



Wendy Alise Brannon McChesney Martin of High Point passed peacefully away in her sleep following a long illness on Sunday morning, November 22. A loving mother, sister, daughter, and friend, she is survived by her parents, Bill and Wanda Brannon, and Suzanne and Carey Ramsey; by her siblings, Charles and Margaret Brannon, Lori Herron, and Michael Brannon; by her five children, Logan, Brynn, Ben, Tehya, and Shawn; and by her grandchildren, Marley, Liza, Alex, Teagan, and Oliver. We cherished the time that we were able to spend with her, and will always hold her close to our hearts.



Davidson Funeral Home



301 North Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 24, 2020.