Tidwell, Bette Whitt
May 10, 1937 - November 18, 2020
Bette Jane Whitt Tidwell of Browns Summit died November 18, 2020. Bette was the ninth of twelve children born to Clarence Cyrus Whitt and Dorcas Camilla Sears Whitt on May 10, 1937, in White Oak New Town in Greensboro. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Martin Tidwell, on February 7, 2020. Bette is survived by 3 daughters, Lynn Hoffman (Matt), Wanda Garrison (Dwight), and Karen Tidwell (Rob Fields), three grandchildren, Mallory Hoffman, Jack Garrison, and Savannah Fields, and brothers Phillip "Bo" Whitt of Cary and Steve Whitt of Greensboro. Plans for a small memorial service at Bette and Bill's home are incomplete. Donations in memory of Bette and/or Bill may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children


Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 24, 2020.