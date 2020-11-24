Roberson, Molene Crabtree
August 6, 1920 - November 21, 2020
GREENSBORO – Molene Crabtree Roberson, 100, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park.
Molene was born on August 6, 1920 in Orange County to the late James and Alice Crabtree.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Walter Roberson.
Survivors include her sons, Kenneth Roberson (Brenda), Mike Roberson (Janie), and Dennis Roberson (Vickie); four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to AuthoraCare Hospice, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 24, 2020.