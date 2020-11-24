Walker, Frances
December 30, 1922 - November 22, 2020
Frances Chatto Walker, 97, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Whitestone Masonic Community.
Fran was born on December 30, 1922 in New York City to the late Thomas Edward and Viola B. Chatto. She married Bradford Jones Walker and lived 57 wonderful years in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.
Fran moved to Florida after retirement from the Maryland School system. She enjoyed golf, bridge, knitting, traveling and spending time with family and friends. She was always called the lady. After the death of her husband , she moved to NC to be closer to family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son Bruce Chatto Walker
To cherish her memory, Fran leaves her son, Barry Deane Walker and her special daughter in law Debbie, her grandchildren: Lindsay Chatto Walker of Greenville, S.C. and Bryan Thomas Walker and wife Caroline of Greensboro and two great granddaughters , Brynn and Brooke; along with her very special friend Betty Pugsley of Bayonet Point, Fl.
A private service of celebration will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Fran's honor to the charity of one's choice
Advantage Funeral & Cremation
Greensboro, North Carolina
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 24, 2020.