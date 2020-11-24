Barker, Julie "Sue"
April 29, 1949 - November 23, 2020
Julie "Sue" Barker, 71, of Stoneville, passed away early Monday morning, November 23, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, at Barker Family Cemetery, 977 Price Grange Road in Stoneville. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
Born April 29, 1949 in Rockingham County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Roy C. Boothe and Helen Benson Boothe. She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith. Sue enjoyed reading, cooking, traveling, spending time by her pool and at the beach, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Denise Barker Tuggle of Eden and Tracey Barker DeDona (Bruce) of Greensboro; sons, Franklin Mark Walker (Dana) and Edgar "Trey" William Barker, III (Sandy), both of Stoneville; 12 grandchildren, Jordan Mark Walker, Melia Beth Gibson, Summer Cassell Morrison, Keith Joseph Clark, Kaitlyn Brooke Walker, Tyler Cade Barker, Taylor Nicole Tuggle, Morgan Paige Barker, Alexis Rae Tuggle, Isabella Grace Marie DeDona, Adam Lee Walker, and Olivia Love DeDona; two great-grandchildren, Jonah Gage Morrison and Johnny Bryce Walker; and sister, Pat Cannon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar William Barker, Jr.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 24, 2020.